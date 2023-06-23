Team India name strong 17-man ODI squad for West Indies tour; Sanju Samson recalled, Suryakumar Yadav retained

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the ODI squad for the three-game ODI series against the West Indies, starting on July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar is the only uncapped player in the 17-man squad.

Mukesh Kumar was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the IPL this year, where he took seven scalps in ten games. The right-arm pacer has decent numbers in List A cricket, claiming 26 scalps in 24 games at 37.46.

The 29-year-old, who's also in the Test squad, was one of the standby players in India's World Test Championship final squad against Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, has been given another chance to push his World Cup selection after registering three golden ducks against Australia earlier this year.

With KL Rahul still sidelined after undergoing surgery, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have been chosen as wicketkeepers. Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who played the last of his seven ODIs in 2013, has also found a spot. Shreyas Iyer remains on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a back injury.

Right-arm speedster Umran Malik has also been chosen, having taken 13 scalps in eight ODIs. After a forgettable IPL 2023 campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 23-year-old will be eager to push his case for selection.

India's ODI squad to face West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

India will start the tour with the two-Test series before moving on to the 50-over games.

Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the first two ODIs, while Brian Lara Cricket Academy will stage the final game. The five-match T20I series will commence on August 4 in Trinidad.

