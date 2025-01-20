Team India openers named in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu & Kashmir

Mumbai on Monday, January 20 named their team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture against Jammu & Kashmir. Interestingly, Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also a part of the squad.

Mumbai will face Jammu & Kashmir in their sixth match which begins on Thursday, January 23, at the MCA-BKC Ground in Mumbai.

After a horrible Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, Rohit was advised to play domestic cricket. He scored just 31 runs from three Tests in the Australia series. On the other hand, Jaiswal was India's leading run-getter with 391 runs from 10 innings at an average of 43.44 and a best score of 161.

Both players have been named in the third-placed team in Group A with 22 points from five games. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with new policies, in which they have made it compulsory for all players to participate in domestic matches except when they are unfit or on national duty.

Trending

Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu & Kashmir

While Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are among the big names in the squad, senior batter Ajinkya Rahane will captain Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 encounter against Jammu & Kashmir.

Apart from the three, the 17-member squad features other internationals such as Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.

With Mumbai third and J&K a rung above them, this will be a crucial match for both teams. Baroda are currently top of Group A with 27 points and four wins after five rounds.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu & Kashmir:

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (WK), Akash Anand (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news