Team India pacer advised bed rest at home to help muscles recover: Reports

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been advised to stay home and take bed rest, accoring to a report by The Times of India. The pacer has a swelling in his back and further action will only be taken after the swelling subsides.

Bumrah landed in India last week. He had a long and grueling tour of Australia, where he bowled his heart out and ended as the highest wicket-taker in the five-match series.

However, upon his return, the situation does not look quite positive at the moment. The pacer is expected to report to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. However, it is not clear as to when Bumrah will report there.

Trending

"Bumrah could go to the CoE next week but right now there is no fixed date yet. He has been advised bed rest at home to help the muscles recover and the swelling to subside. Once that is done, future course of action will be ascertained," a source was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

The report also said that the Indian pacer will not be rushed back to cricket at the moment. Therefore, his participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 also remains in doubt.

While there is no clarity on the extent of the injury yet, anything more than just swelling could rule Bumrah out for a longer time. Given his history of back issues, the BCCI would want to be extremely careful with Bumrah's situation.

"Bed rest doesn't sound good. I hope it's not a disc bulge or a muscle swelling which is of a higher grade. The approach has to be similar with him - wrap him in cotton wool and preserve the talent like him," the source added.

Exact time of rest and recovery can be ascertained after thorough diagnosis - Former India strength and conditioning coach

While there is not much clarity regarding Bumrah at the moment, former India strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan said that the exact time of rest and recovery can only be ascertained after a thorough diagnosis.

He also explained that it will depend on wheere the swelling is, in the muscle or on the disc.

"Swelling happens if there is a tear because of edema formation - which depends on the grade of tear in the muscle. If it's a disc bulge or swelling then recovery also depends on grade, individual capacity, medical intervention and post medical rehab work," he said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news