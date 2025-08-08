Team India pacer purchases new SUV following ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [In Pictures]

Team India pacer Akash Deep has bought a brand-new Toyota SUV and shared pictures of the moment on social media on Friday, August 8. This comes in the aftermath of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The five-match Test series ended in a 2-2 draw, with the visitors clinching a thrilling six-run victory in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.The 28-year-old posted the pictures on Instagram, where he and his family can be seen posing in front of their new SUV. He captioned the post:“Dream delivered. Keys received. With the ones who matter most.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAkash Deep featured in three out of the five Tests against England, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 36.46 and a strike rate of 50.38, including one five-wicket haul. His standout performance came in the Edgbaston Test, where he picked up 10 wickets across both innings, returning figures of 4/88 and 6/99.Additionally, he scored 80 runs in the series, including his maiden Test fifty in the second innings of the Oval Test, where he contributed a valuable 66.“It was one of the best spells by an Indian bowler overseas” - Former all-rounder hails Akash Deep’s England Test performanceFormer India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Akash Deep for his performance in the Test series against England, giving him a rating of seven out of 10. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Pathan said:“Akash Deep. He gets seven out of ten. First of all, he took ten wickets and single-handedly won a match for India as a bowler. Bumrah wasn’t playing, he came in, and at Birmingham, where India had never won before, he picked up ten wickets. The way he dismissed Harry Brook in both innings, and bowled Joe Root by drawing him to play on the leg side with late movement, I think that was an excellent spell. It was one of the best spells by an Indian bowler overseas. It belonged in that category.”“But the most important moment came with the bat. At The Oval, when he came in as a nightwatchman and scored a half-century, spent time at the crease, and helped build a crucial partnership leading into lunch, I think that made a huge difference in the team’s balance and momentum. That contribution had a real impact. Although I felt he could have contributed a bit more with the ball at The Oval, and he didn’t quite deliver to that extent, his overall contributions were outstanding,” he added.Overall, Akash Deep has featured in 10 Tests, claiming 28 wickets at an average of 35.78 and a strike rate of 54.8, including one five-wicket haul.