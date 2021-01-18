"Team India should play for a win" - Twitter reacts after a riveting Day 4 sets up an enticing finale

After a decent bowling performance on Day 4, Team India ensured that the outcome of the Gabba Test still hangs in the balance, with all three results possible on the fifth day.

After the severely depleted and inexperienced bowling attack picked up 20 Australian wickets, the visitors have been set a daunting 328-run target to win the Test. Nevertheless, buoyed by the performance of the team that has belied expectations, fans on Twitter have implored the team to go for a win on the fifth day.

Never will be a better day for @ImRo45 to score a century than 19-01-2021. He is too good a player to be making a hat-trick of missing out a big knock after being set! #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS — Abhishek Roy (@abhishekroy82) January 18, 2021

If @ImRo45 stands for next 20 ovrs tom, Aussies & @RickyPonting would be seen praying for the rain to draw the match.

India defeated Aussies in 2018-19 without @davidwarner31 @stevesmith49. But Aussies are struggling to defeat @BCCI C team.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #INDvsAUSTest — Shekhar Saurabh (@ImShekhar91) January 18, 2021

Also promote Pant and Agarwal to no. 3 & 4 and hold back Pujara and Rahane if needed for a draw.



Role of Gill, Rohit, Mayank and Pant will be important for win. Role of Pujara, Rahane and Washi will be important for a draw.



Good luck #TeamIndia#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvINDtest — Amit Pujara (@pujaraamit) January 18, 2021

End of day 4, #Australia have their noses ahead, but you cannot rule out an unlikely Indian win as well.



If weather plays it's part, then it could be a draw.



Last day left of this gruelling tour. As a fan it was just incredible to watch cricket.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvIND https://t.co/77ACfqzxgi — Varun (@chikchik18) January 18, 2021

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian player to bag a five-wicket haul at the Gabba. The level of maturity that was displayed by the 26-year-old was commendable, as he was playing only his third Test.

The moment Mohammed Siraj broke through for his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket! @VodafoneAU | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xZgHvrVgZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

Shardul Thakur chipped in with four wickets, making a strong case for a seam-bowling all-rounder Team India have been craving for so long. Thanks to the duo's exploits, Australia were restricted to 294 in their second innings.

Chasing 328 runs for a series win, Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unscathed at stumps; the visitors require another 324 runs on the final day to breach Australia's Gabba fortress.

That's stumps with play abandoned on day four.



This epic series will come down to the final day at the Gabba...



Scorecard: https://t.co/qvYTMS1oAN #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/O99kwYMzUg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

Twitterati congratulates Mohammed Siraj on his maiden five-wicket haul for Team India

Mohammed Siraj was sensational with the ball, as he provided Team India with crucial breakthroughs on Day 4.

The hosts looked to score quick runs, as they need a win to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, Siraj applied the breaks on their scoring by sending back Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to peg back the hosts.

The Australian tail had caused a few problems for Team India in this series. However, the 26-year-old ensured that it did not wag at the Gabba, as he picked up the wickets of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

In the process, Siraj, with 13 wickets, became the leading wicket-taker for Team India in the ongoing Test series. Fans on Twitter applauded the 26-year-old for his maiden five-wicket haul and congratulated him for living up to his late father's dream.

Mohammad Siraj has shown everyone how to stay mentally strong in the most difficult of times. He stayed back in Australia after an irreparable personal loss, faced racial abuses, yet he did not lose his focus and performed brilliantly.



Nothing but respect! 🙏#AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/aKerUINOBN — Fagun (@fagun07) January 18, 2021

Only Indian Bowler To Get A Fifer In This Series !🔥



From Being Trolled For His IPL Performances , Losing His Father And Facing Racial Abuse From The Aussie Crowds To Becoming The Highest Wicket Taker For India In His Debut series ❤️#Siraj #miyabhai #INDvAUS https://t.co/uXKTY6ZtuD — . (@Liya_Debonair) January 18, 2021

Trolled for RCB quota

Lost his father but decided to stay in Australia to fulfill his father's dreams

Faced racial abuse from Australian crowd

Debuted in this series

Still highest wicket taker of India

First 5 wicket haul for India

Md Siraj = Dedication#INDvAUS #siraj #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/wfBI8U0NJk — PRIYANSHU GUPTA (@bdbrightdiamond) January 18, 2021

Netizens also hail Shardul Thakur for his brilliant all-round performance

Shardul Thakur's blistering 67 on Day 3 had brought Team India back into the fourth Test.

The visitors looked in danger of conceding a huge first-innings lead when they slipped to 186-6. However, Thakur in the company of Washington Sundar, ensured Team India conceded only a slender 33-run lead.

Australia got off to a fabulous start in their second innings and looked set to post a daunting target for the visitors. However, Thakur broke the 89-run opening stand by dismissing Marcus Harris. The 29-year-old then picked up the wickets of Cameron Green, Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon to restrict Australia to a manageable total.

For his seven-wicket match haul and half-century, fans on Twitter hailed the Mumbai player's all-round contribution with both bat and ball.

first innings: 3️⃣ wickets

second innings: Half Century 6️⃣7️⃣

third innings: 4️⃣ wickets



Complete All-Round performance from Shardul Thakur 💯#INDvAUS #ShardulThakur #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/7MAN5j4p6s — Cricket Fanatic (@cric8fever) January 18, 2021

🏏 "They've been terrific the whole way through, the whole 20 players of their players that they've used … Thakur, what's he got seven wickets for the match and a 60-odd? That's a hell of a debut."

-- Ian Chappell #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dBagP5NakK — Rebecca Isabell (@Rebecca001234) January 18, 2021

Team India on the cusp of a historic series win

If weather does not play spoilsport, all three results are possible on the fifth day of the Gabba Test. Although a draw would be enough for India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the visitors could produce a fairytale finish by producing the tallest successful chase at the Gabba.

For that to happen, though, India would require Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to produce another solid opening partnership. However, run-scoring will not be easy on the fifth day, as cracks have opened up, and there has been variable bounce.

Nevertheless, if Sharma produces a big innings at the top of the order, that would take the pressure off the inconsistent middle order. Considering their batting depth in this Test, the visitors would also fancy their chances of a historic win.