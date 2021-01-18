"Team India should play for a win" - Twitter reacts after a riveting Day 4 sets up an enticing finale

After a decent bowling performance on Day 4, Team India ensured that the outcome of the Gabba Test still hangs in the balance, with all three results possible on the fifth day.
After the severely depleted and inexperienced bowling attack picked up 20 Australian wickets, the visitors have been set a daunting 328-run target to win the Test. Nevertheless, buoyed by the performance of the team that has belied expectations, fans on Twitter have implored the team to go for a win on the fifth day.
Earlier in the day, Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian player to bag a five-wicket haul at the Gabba. The level of maturity that was displayed by the 26-year-old was commendable, as he was playing only his third Test.
Shardul Thakur chipped in with four wickets, making a strong case for a seam-bowling all-rounder Team India have been craving for so long. Thanks to the duo's exploits, Australia were restricted to 294 in their second innings.
Chasing 328 runs for a series win, Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unscathed at stumps; the visitors require another 324 runs on the final day to breach Australia's Gabba fortress.
Twitterati congratulates Mohammed Siraj on his maiden five-wicket haul for Team India
Mohammed Siraj was sensational with the ball, as he provided Team India with crucial breakthroughs on Day 4.
The hosts looked to score quick runs, as they need a win to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, Siraj applied the breaks on their scoring by sending back Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to peg back the hosts.
The Australian tail had caused a few problems for Team India in this series. However, the 26-year-old ensured that it did not wag at the Gabba, as he picked up the wickets of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
In the process, Siraj, with 13 wickets, became the leading wicket-taker for Team India in the ongoing Test series. Fans on Twitter applauded the 26-year-old for his maiden five-wicket haul and congratulated him for living up to his late father's dream.
Netizens also hail Shardul Thakur for his brilliant all-round performance
Shardul Thakur's blistering 67 on Day 3 had brought Team India back into the fourth Test.
The visitors looked in danger of conceding a huge first-innings lead when they slipped to 186-6. However, Thakur in the company of Washington Sundar, ensured Team India conceded only a slender 33-run lead.
Australia got off to a fabulous start in their second innings and looked set to post a daunting target for the visitors. However, Thakur broke the 89-run opening stand by dismissing Marcus Harris. The 29-year-old then picked up the wickets of Cameron Green, Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon to restrict Australia to a manageable total.
For his seven-wicket match haul and half-century, fans on Twitter hailed the Mumbai player's all-round contribution with both bat and ball.
Team India on the cusp of a historic series win
If weather does not play spoilsport, all three results are possible on the fifth day of the Gabba Test. Although a draw would be enough for India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the visitors could produce a fairytale finish by producing the tallest successful chase at the Gabba.
For that to happen, though, India would require Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to produce another solid opening partnership. However, run-scoring will not be easy on the fifth day, as cracks have opened up, and there has been variable bounce.
Nevertheless, if Sharma produces a big innings at the top of the order, that would take the pressure off the inconsistent middle order. Considering their batting depth in this Test, the visitors would also fancy their chances of a historic win.Published 18 Jan 2021, 15:34 IST