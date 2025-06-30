Team India players cut cake on T20 World Cup’s anniversary ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India players cut cakes in Birmingham to commemorate the first anniversary of their T20 World Cup triumph ahead of the second Test against England. The second Test of the five-match series begins on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
On June 29, 2024, India had defeated South Africa in a thrilling final to win the 2024 T20 World Cup. The players celebrated the anniversary of the same ahead of the second Test at a restaurant in Birmingham. There were two cakes, one had 'Team India' written on it and the other had 'Champions T20 WC 2024' written on it.
The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj could be seen cutting the cakes, after which the players fed each other cake.
Watch the video of the same posted by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram below -
As for the England series, the visitors lost the opening Test at Headingley by five wickets and are 0-1 down in the series. They will be eager to stage a strong comeback and level the series at Birmingham.
How India beat South Africa in a thrilling final to win the 2024 T20 World Cup
India had a stellar run at the 2024 T20 World Cup. They began the tournament with three wins and a no result in the Group stage, topping their group unbeaten. Come the Super Eights, they continued their winning streak with three wins from as many games and progressed to the semi-final.
In the semi-final, they comfortably beat England by 68 runs to face South Africa in the summit clash. India batted first and posted a challenging total of 176/7 with Virat Kohli's 76 being the top score.
In the chase, South Africa were cruising, needing just 30 runs off 30 balls with six wickets in hand. While it appeared as though they would walk away with an easy victory, India made a stunning comeback to pull off an incredible win from the jaws of defeat. They went on to restrict the Proteas to 169/8, winning the game by seven runs. Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets while Bumrah and Arshdeep picked up two each.
