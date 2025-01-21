Team India players have fun during photoshoot for IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series [Watch]

The Indian cricket team enjoyed a fun-filled moment as they gathered for a photoshoot ahead of their five-match T20I series against England, starting on Wednesday, January 22, in Kolkata. The series will then move to Chennai for the second T20I on January 25, followed by the third match in Rajkot on January 28. The final two matches will be held in Pune and Mumbai on January 31 and February 2, respectively.

In preparation for the series, the Men in Blue posed for headshots and were seen in a relaxed and cheerful mood, having fun with each other.

Here’s a video shared by the BCCI from the photoshoot:

The Men in Blue are currently ranked No.1 in T20I cricket with 268 points. They displayed exceptional form in their previous T20I series, where they triumphed 3-1 over South Africa in a four-match series.

Meanwhile, Team India have faced England 24 times in T20Is, winning 13 matches, while England have come out on top 11 times. The most recent encounter between the two teams took place in the semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India won by 68 runs. India then went on to clinch the title by defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados.

Mohammed Shami to return to action in the T20I series between India and England

In a major boost for Indian cricket, Mohammed Shami is set to make his return to international cricket after more than a year in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. His last appearance came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where India was defeated by Australia.

In other updates, Axar Patel has been named vice-captain, while Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the team.

India's squad for the five-match T20I series against England includes: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper).

