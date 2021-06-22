Team India players hit the gym ahead of SL tour

Team India players Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Dhawan and the Pandya brothers have begun hitting the gym ahead of their tour to Sri Lanka.

After completing their quarantine period, the players took to social media to upload pictures of themselves working out in the gym and getting ready for what is expected to be an exciting tour of Sri Lanka.

Krunal Pandya took to Instagram to upload a picture with brother Hardik Pandya in the gym. The duo looked excited and upbeat as always and will be relishing the challenge that awaits them in the Island Nation.

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham also took to Instagram to upload a story of him alongside his 'running partner' and new Indian skipper for the tour in Shikhar Dhawan.

Gowtham will be hopeful of making his India debut under Dhawan, having been a domestic stalwart for Karnataka over the years.

Team India's bench strength set to be tested in Sri Lanka

Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country 🇮🇳 Thank you for all your wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SbywALBTwZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 11, 2021

With the Indian Test team set to stay back in England for a five-match Test series after the WTC final, the BCCI decided to name a second-string Indian side to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw, who have been excellent in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, might get a chance to open alongside Dhawan.

The experience of Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav will be crucial in the middle-order, as will the flair of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar had a great first half of IPL 2021 and kept his place in the spin department alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. However, it will be the Pandya brothers' all-round ability that will hold the key for India.

The likes of Chetan Sakariya and Deepak Chahar will have a great chance to prove their mettle alongside the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will also be Dhawan's deputy on tour.

With a legend in Rahul Dravid set to travel as the coach of the side, India has lots to look forward to.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar