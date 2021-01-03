Team India reluctant to travel to Brisbane for the 4th Test

Team India have expressed hesitation in travelling to Brisbane for the fourth Test against Australia. The cricket team's reluctance over travelling to Brisbane arises from rumours that they might be forced back into hard lockdown, with their movement substantially curtailed.

As far as freedom of movement is concerned, team India has been absolutely clear to the Cricket Australia since the start with a firm demand to be treated like everyone else in the country post the 14-day quarantine period.

With reports and a reinstated fear that the visitors will be pushed into stricter Bio-Bubbles following a sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in Queensland, team India is keen to stay away.

"If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," a source in the Indian team told Cricbuzz.

The Indian team official additionally said, while they have been cooperative with the protocols that Cricket Australia and the different state governments have laid out for them, they don't want to be shunted around now. The team would prefer playing the last two Test matches at the same venue.

"We aren't keen on going to Brisbane if it means being stuck in the hotel again, except for going to the ground. Instead we don't mind being in some other city, playing both Test matches there to complete the series and returning home," he further told Cricbuzz.

India's travel schedule for series remainder

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to travel to Sydney on January 4 (Monday). They are expected to train for 2 days before commencement of the third Test at the SCG on January 7.

They Indian team are then set to receive exemptions along with some of the broadcast staff to travel into Queensland on a chartered flight, despite the state having shut its borders to New South Wales for the 4th and final Test match of the India-Australia series.