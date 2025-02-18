Team India’s key support staff member returns home from 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

Team India have been slightly unsettled as their bowling coach Morne Morkel has returned home due to personal reasons ahead of the Champions Trophy, as revealed by media reports. The former South African speedster had arrived with the side on February 15 and attended their practice session in Dubai on February 16.

Ad

Nevertheless, Morkel missed the Men in Blue's practice session on February 17. Even as the entire contingent was present, the ex-Proteas cricketer was a notable absentee. It remains unclear if or when Morkel will rejoin the side.

The 40-year-old, who has 544 international wickets to his name, officially took charge of the side ahead of the home Test series against Bangladesh. He was also part of the coaching staff that oversaw the humiliating 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand at home and a 3-1 away series loss to Australia.

Ad

Trending

Team India to begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh

Bangladesh will be India's first opponent in CT 2025. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium, with the Asian Giants set to play all their games at the same venue. It will be a rematch of the 2017 edition's semi-final when India beat the Tigers comfortably.

Ad

Led by Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue had reached the final of the previous edition of the Champions Trophy. However, they lost the summit clash to Pakistan by 180 runs. Hosts and defending champions Pakistan will open the tournament on February 19 against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi followed by a high-voltage clash against Rohit Sharma and Co. on February 23.

Pakistan hold a 3-2 head-to-head lead over their arch-rivals when it comes to the Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue's form has been comparatively stronger as they are coming off a 3-0 ODI series sweep against England at home.

By contrast, Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the final of a tri-series on home soil. The Champions Trophy is a landmark moment for the nation since they will be hosting an ICC event for the first time since 1996.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback