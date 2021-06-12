Team India's Sri Lanka travel plans revealed; squad to quarantine in Mumbai from June 14

India will begin preparations for the Sri Lanka tour in a couple of days, with Shikhar Dhawan and Co. set to quarantine in Mumbai from June 14. The team will undergo a two-week quarantine in the city before flying out to Colombo on June 28.

Team India square off against Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is in July. All six white-ball matches will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

ESPNCricinfo gave an insight into India’s travel plans, which will begin with a 14-day quarantine starting Monday.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

Travelling members of the Indian contingent will take a COVID-19 test before they arrive in Mumbai. They will undergo further tests in Mumbai as they spend two weeks in quarantine before their departure.

The BCCI announced the India squad on June 10, with Shikhar Dhawan named as captain. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will serve as vice-captain as India take a 20-man squad along with five net bowlers for their Sri Lanka sojourn.

It would be India’s first tour to Sri Lanka since 2018, when the Rohit Sharma-led side won the Nidahas Trophy in stunning circumstances.

India’s Sri Lanka training plan disclosed

Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country 🇮🇳 Thank you for all your wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SbywALBTwZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 11, 2021

Upon their arrival in Sri Lanka, Team India will undergo another three-day quarantine in their hotel room. Following the short quarantine, the players can start training in a controlled fashion following Sri Lanka Cricket’s guidelines.

SLC issued a media release on Friday which detailed India’s training plans during their Sri Lanka stay. The Indian team will train in smaller groups from July 2-4, before being allowed to train together up to July 12.

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins on July 13, with subsequent matches taking place on July 16 and July 18 respectively. The three-match T20I series starts on July 21, with the final two games scheduled for July 23 and 25. Team India will fly back home on July 26, a day after the white-ball series comes to an end.

