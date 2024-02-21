Team India's Yashasvi Jaiswal buys ₹5.38 crore flat in Mumbai

Team India's dynamic opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, recently bought a plush apartment in the Bandra East area of Mumbai. The star cricketer shelled out a whopping ₹5.38 crore to purchase the property.

Jaiswal purchased a flat in the Ten BKC project scheme, an under-construction project, which has been acquired by Adani Realty. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the apartment was registered in the left-handed batter's name on January 7, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the 22-year-old moved into a luxurious 5 BHK flat in Thane last year. Jaiswal made his India debut in July 2023 and has made a name for himself with impactful performances in Test cricket.

He has enjoyed an imperious run in the ongoing five-match home Test series against England, notching up two double centuries on the trot. With 545 runs across six innings at an average of 109.00, the southpaw is currently the leading run-getter in the series.

"Dedication truly pays dividends" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on his unbeaten 214 in Rajkot Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal took the English bowlers to the cleaners in India's second innings, not even sparing their seasoned pacer, James Anderson, in the Rajkot Test last week.

The talented youngster's unbeaten knock of 214 helped India set an imposing 557-run target for the visitors to chase in the fourth innings. Ben Stokes and company were bundled out for a paltry score of 122, as the Men in Blue secured a historic 434-run win, their biggest Test victory in terms of runs.

Reacting to his batting exploits, Yashasvi Jaiswal wrote on Instagram:

"A double century and a sensational win against England! Dedication truly pays dividends, yet it's moments like these that truly validate the effort. Immensely thankful for the support and the team spirit that paved the way to success. 🤍🙏🏼😇"

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth Test will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23 to 27.

