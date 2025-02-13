Team India seamer does the 'Gangnam' style dance during IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India crushed England in the third ODI of their three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 12. The Men in Blue entertained the fans in Ahmedabad by registering a 142-run win. Apart from the on-field performance, one of the Indian players also entertained the fans in attendance with his dance moves.

Seam bowler Arshdeep Singh, who made his comeback to the ODI team for the match in Ahmedabad, was in a joyous mood. While fielding near the boundary line, he performed the 'Gangnam' style dance moves during one of the breaks.

A fan sitting near the boundary rope shared a clip of the same on Instagram. You can watch the video here:

The fans sitting on that side of the ground cheered loudly as Arshdeep Singh performed a short dance. Arshdeep was also spotted grooving to the Bollywood song 'Chikni Chameli' during a break.

Arshdeep Singh took 2 crucial wickets for Team India in the Ahmedabad ODI against England

As mentioned above, Arshdeep Singh returned to India's playing XI for the third ODI against England on Wednesday. It was the left-arm fast bowler's first ODI appearance since August 4, 2024.

Singh proved expensive initially, but he dismissed both England openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in the powerplay to help India get the upper hand. Salt and Duckett were in dangerous touch as they added 60 runs in just 6.1 overs for the first wicket.

Singh broke the partnership by dismissing Ben Duckett caught out. Soon after, he dismissed Phil Salt caught out by deceiving him with a slower delivery. Salt tried for an uppercut, but the ball did not get the distance and went straight to Axar Patel. Singh ended with figures of 2/33 in five overs for Team India.

India beat England 4-1 in T20Is and 3-0 in ODIs ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

