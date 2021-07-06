Team India set to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on July 7 & 9

Indian players are currently enjoying their time off in the UK ahead of their five-match Test series against England, which starts in August.

Before that, as per the reports, the players are set to be administered their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on July 7 & 9.

The Indian players have already taken their first doses at home before flying to the UK. Sources in the know of developments while speaking to ANI revealed:

"The second dosage has been planned for the cricketers and they will be vaccinated on Wednesday and Friday."

The ECB can confirm that seven members of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

The India-England series is expected to be played in front of crowds, with the COVID-19 situation easing out in the UK.

However, with seven England members (three players and four backroom staff) recently testing positive of COVID-19 ahead of the limited-overs series against Pakistan, it remains to be seen whether the ECB will change their approach.

ECB approves Team India's request for a practice game

This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E5ATtCGWLo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2021

Team India will be keen to bounce back following their defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Following the summit clash, Virat Kohli mentioned that India wanted practice games against County sides before the England series, but the request was denied.

However, as things stand, the Men in Blue will play a warm-up game between July 20-22 after the ECB accepted the BCCI's latest request.

With cricketers currently on vacation around the UK, the Indian players will rejoin the team camp in Durham on July 15, where they will stay until August 1 before moving to Trent Bridge, Nottingham, for the first Test.

Shubman Gill's injury is also a significant headache for Team India as the opener could miss out on the entire five-match Test series due to a stress-related injury to his leg.

It remains to be seen which opening combination the Men in Blue will go with when they line up to take on England in the first Test starting August 4.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar