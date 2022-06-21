Team India squad for Ireland likely to play T20Is against England - Reports

Team India's selection committee is reportedly planning to retain the squad for the T20I series against Ireland for the three-match T20I series against England as well.

The squad led by Hardik Pandya will initially play two matches in Ireland on June 26 and 28.

The fifth Test between India and England will begin on June 1. Should it last all five days, it leaves very little room for the players to recover and participate in the T20I series beginning on July 7.

Admitting that it would be difficult for the players involved in the Test team to be involved in the T20 series as well, a BCCI source said:

"The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England is supposed to be held in Birmingham from July 1-5, while the first T20I of the England series will take place only two days later, on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It will be difficult for the players involved in the Test to switch to the T20Is at such a short notice."

Claiming that the T20I squad will play warm-up matches while the senior squad competes in the fifth Test, the source added:

"In such a scenario, the squad picked for the two-T20Is in Ireland has been asked to go to England after that short series, since that outfit will be in T20 mode."

The source concluded:

"This side will, in fact, play two T20 warm-up matches against local sides while the 'main' Indian team will be playing the Test match against the hosts at the same time."

The Men In Blue retained a majority of the players who were involved in the recent 2-2 series draw against South Africa at home for the series against Ireland. The changes included a maiden call-up for Rahul Tripathi and a recall for Sanju Samson.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh were included in the squad despite not making a single appearance against the Proteas.

Team India squad for Ireland T20Is

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Hardik Pandya is set for his maiden assignment as national team captain, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will act as his deputy for the series. The Men In Blue emerged victorious by a margin of 2-1 the last time they competed in a T20I series in England.

