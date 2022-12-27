Team India squads for Sri Lanka series: No place for Rishabh Pant; Shikhar Dhawan dropped from ODI team

The BCCI selection committee has announced Team India’s squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. There are quite a few significant developments, prominent about them being the absence of keeper-batter Rishabh Pant from both squads and KL Rahul from the T20I team.

There is no place for Virat Kohli as well in T20Is, who seems to have been rested again. In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of India’s T20I squad.

The white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home will be Team India’s first assignment of the New Year. The Men in Blue will play three T20Is against the island nation followed by three one-dayers.

Speaking of India’s one-day squad, there is no place for veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been struggling for form for a while now. While Rohit Sharma and Kohli don’t feature in the T20I squad, both will return to national duty for the subsequent one-day series.

India’s T20I squad wears a young look with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, and Rahul Tripathi finding a place in the 16-member squad. Sanju Samson is part of the T20I squad, but has not been picked for the one-dayers.

In the pace bowling department for the T20Is, Team India have picked Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Shivam Mavi and experienced Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar. Significantly, there is no place for veteran medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah and versatile all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who have been out of action for a while due to their respective injuries, do not feature in either of the squads. However, seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the Bangladesh tour due to a shoulder injury, has been named in the ODI team.

Team India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Team India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Team India’s schedule for Sri Lanka series

1st T20I: January 3, 7:00 pm, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

2nd T20I: January 5, 7:00 pm, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

3rd T20I: January 7, 7:00 pm, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

1st ODI: January 10, 2:00 pm, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

2nd ODI: January 12, 2:00 pm, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

3rd ODI: January 15, 2:00 pm, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

(Match Timings in IST)

Poll : 0 votes