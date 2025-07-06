Team India star gifts bat to visually impaired 12-year old fan on sidelines of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal gifted his autographed bat to a visually impaired fan after Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test against England. The 12-year-old kid, Ravi, is an avid cricket follower and fulfilled his dream of meeting Jaiswal.

Ad

The heartwarming interaction between the two was posted on BCCI's official social media accounts. Upon meeting Ravi, Jaiswal said:

"Hello Ravi, how are you? I am Yashasvi, nice to meet you. I was really excited to meet you because I know that you have been a big fan of cricket and actually I don't know why I am nervous to meet you."

Ad

Trending

In response, Ravi praised Jaiswal for his 87-run knock in the first innings and a quickfire 28 in the second. The southpaw gifted a signed bat to the youngster, with a message:

"With best wishes to Ravi with care and love.”

Then, Ravi termed Yashasvi Jaiswal as the future of Indian cricket and pointed out his ability to convert starts into big knocks. He said:

"I think you are the future of Indian cricket. I love cricket, I love watching you bat. I loved your centuries, they were brilliant. On your day you can score big centuries."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke a long-standing record in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sublime Test form in the ongoing series against England. With a century in the first game, he played a crucial knock of 87 in the first innings of the second Test to help India post a staggering 587-run total.

In the second innings, he scored 28 and became the joint-fastest Indian (in terms of innings) to score 2,000 runs in the longest format. He reached the milestone in his 40th innings and equaled the record held by Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. However, he is the youngest (23 years and 188 days) Asian to achieve the landmark.

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's record (23 Tests) of being the fastest Indian player to hit 2,000 Test runs, doing so in his 21st appearance. Gavaskar crossed the mark against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1976.

He now ranks sixth on the overall list with Don Bradman (15), George Headley (17), Michael Hussey (20), and Marnus Labuschagne (20) ahead of him.

It is worth noting that Jaiswal was India's finest batter in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with 1,798 runs in 19 games. His tally comprised four centuries and 10 fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news