"Third class umpiring" - Fans react as Yashasvi Jaiswal is allowed to take review after 15-second timer in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Fans slammed the on-field umpire, Sharfuddoula, after he allowed Yashasvi Jaiswal to opt for DRS despite the expiry of the 15-second timer on Friday, July 4. It all happened during the final session of Day 3 of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston.

The Indian team began their second innings after England were bowled out for 407. The opening duo of Jaiswal and KL Rahul played with positive intent to garner consistent boundaries and put pressure on the home side.

However, during the eighth over, pacer Josh Tongue trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal (28 off 22) LBW with his fullish delivery, and was deemed out. Then, the southpaw consulted with Rahul to decide whether to take a review or not.

Although the duo exhausted their 15-second timer, Jaiswal took a review. The umpire accepted the DRS call and sent the decision upstairs. As a result, England skipper Ben Stokes was left fuming at Sharfuddoula.

The ball-tracking showed the ball was crashing on the leg stump, and Jaiswal made his way back to the dressing room. As a result, India lost their review as well.

Fans expressed their disappointment at the umpire's decision on the social media platform, X. One of them wrote:

"This is absolutely fu*kin third class umpiring. Even a blind man could have seen Jaiswal taking a review after almost 17 seconds. Why the fu*k they referred it to 3rd umpire??"

Here are the other reactions:

"Match ref or TV umpire should have got on the walkie-talkie and told umpires Jaiswal was out of time and had to clear off. No problem - India burned a review anyway," a fan wrote.

"Stokes was fighting hard with Umpire to save a review for India, what sportsmanship. 🫡" another posted.

"The @ICC need to urgently explain why that review was allowed despite clearly being out of time. Utter disgrace. That umpire needs banning. Why did the 3rd umpire not intervene?" a fan tweeted.

India hold dominating edge despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Although Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early, he ensured the side got off to a bright start with his 51-run stand with KL Rahul. At stumps on Day 3, India were 64/1, with Rahul (28*) and Karun Nair (7*) at the crease.

The visitors are leading by 244 runs, and will certainly hold the advantage going into the fourth day of the fixture. With Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant yet to come, India will look to play out maximum overs on Saturday to post a 450+ run target.

However, England will be ready to chase down the target if they are able to bundle out the Indian team early. The opening Test of the series saw the hosts successfully chase down a 371-run target.

