Team India star picked for ICC Player of the Month nominees of August 2025

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award for August 2025, following his stunning display in the decisive fifth Test against England at The Oval. The right-arm bowler picked up nine wickets in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy decider to help India level the series 2-2 after a slender six-run win.

Ad

Siraj's historic spell included a five-wicket haul in the second innings, which saw a heroic display on the final day, where he bagged three out of the last four wickets to seal the contest for India. He was awarded the player of the match for his exploits, and finished the campaign in England as the leading wicket-taker as well.

Alongside Siraj, New Zealand red-ball spearhead Matt Henry and West Indies pacer Jayden Seales have also been named nominees for the award. The Blackcaps seamer bagged 16 wickets at an average of 9.12 in the comprehensive 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe last month. He picked up nine wickets in the first Test, and was named player of the match, before bagging another five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test as well.

Ad

Trending

Jayden Seales, on the other hand, had a prolific series against Pakistan, coming on the back of a promising campaign against Australia. The right-arm pacer picked up 10 wickets in the Men in Maroon's 2-1 ODI series win over Pakistan, which included a historic display in the series finale in Tarouba. His figures of 6-18 dismantled the visitors, bowling them out for 92, to confirm a 202-run win in the match, as well as seal the series victory.

Ad

Orla Prendergarst, Muneeba Ali, and Iris Zwilling nominated for ICC Player of the Month for August 2025

Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergarst played a starring role in the team's 2-1 series win over Pakistan. She finished the three-match series as the leading run-scorer with 144 runs, as well as the leading wicket-taker with four wickets.

She continues her rich vein of form from 2024, where she was nominated for the ICC T20I Women's Cricketer of the Year. The 23-year-old also made meaningful contributions in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers last month.

Ad

Netherlands all-rounder Iris Zwilling played a crucial role for the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, where she finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker. She claimed 10 wickets in six matches at an economy of 4.65.

Pakistan opening batter Muneeba Ali got into the record books recently following her historic 68-ball ton in the third T20I against Ireland. This marks her second hundred in T20I cricket, with her maiden hundred, a 68-ball 102, also coming against Ireland, during the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news