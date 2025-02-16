Team India star ruled out of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semi-final after ankle injury: Reports

Team India and Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is unlikely to be available for the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha at Jamtha in Nagpur due to ankle pain as reports have emerged about the same. However, the Mumbai team also remains unlikely to name a replacement for Jaiswal for the big semi-final clash.

The southpaw had played against Jammu & Kashmir in Mumbai but could register only 26 runs as their side lost by five wickets in a tight clash. However, the youngster has an outstanding first-class record, accumulating 3712 runs in 36 matches, averaging 60.85 alongside 13 hundreds and boasts a best of 265.

A source, as quoted by the Times of India, stated about the southpaw:

"Jaiswal will now travel to the BCCI's centre of excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation and treatment of his injury. Jaiswal has been ruled out of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals clash as he is suffering from a left ankle pain. He fielded in Mumbai's practice session today in Nagpur but looked uncomfortable while batting in the nets. It is an old injury which has recurred. He has to leave for the BCCI's Centre of Excellence tomorrow to start his recovery process."

Mumbai and Vidarbha had also clashed in the final of the previous season of the Ranji Trophy and the former won by 169 runs to clinch the title.

Yashasvi Jaiswal snubbed from Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Jaiswal was left out of Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad despite a promising List A average of 52.62. Although the 23-year-old had marked his international debut in July 2023, his first ODI appearance came during the recent series against England.

However, he managed only 15 runs in his lone outing and could not make it to the squad for the eight-team event. India have already reached Dubai, where they will play all their matches of the tournament. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

