IND v ENG 2021: Team India start training in Nottingham ahead of the first Test

Team India has kicked off its preparations at Trent Bridge for the first Test, which will commence on August 4. Over the last two weeks, India stayed in Durham, where they played a three-day practice match against County select XI and then had a couple of net sessions.

Team India reached Nottingham on Saturday and began their preparations today as there are just three days left before the first Test commences at the venue.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has updated Indian fans of the situation by posting a photo of Trent Bridge on its official Twitter handle. They captioned the photo:

A big hello from Trent Bridge. Our venue for the 1st Test against England. #ENGvIND

The Indian Test squad will practice here in the coming days under the watchful eye of head coach Ravi Shashtri to get ready for the upcoming match. Ajinkya Rahane is doubtful for the first Test as he struggles with an injury issue.

If Rahane is deemed unfit, KL Rahul will most likely replace him and play in the No. 5 position.

Squads and Schedule for India vs. England Test series

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad for first two Tests: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Craig Overton, Mark Wood.

Here is the complete schedule for the India vs. England Test series:

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

Edited by Arjun Panchadar