“Team India or Swiggy delivery boys?” - Fans split on India’s new training kit for 2023 World Cup

Team India unveiled their new training kit for the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, October 5. That came as the hosts came out for their net session ahead of their opening against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

In a picture shared by an X (formerly known as Twitter) user, Indian players and support staff can be seen wearing the orange-colored kit. The picture looked similar to the online food delivery app Swiggy’s delivery boys.

Expand Tweet

Team India had used the orange-colored journey during their game against England during the 2019 World Cup. The idea was to look different from England, which also wears blue jersey.

The concept of having two-colored jerseys originates from club football. In sports, orange is a great color as it often symbolizes strength and endurance.

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to India’s new training kit. One user wrote:

"Team India or Swiggy delivery boys? Had to double take to confirm they're ICT players."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All you need to know as Team India for 2023 World Cup

Team India will play nine round-robin matches in the 2023 World Cup before the knockout matches. The Men in Blue will play against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the Netherlands, respectively.

India squad:

Batters: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

India's 2023 World Cup schedule

October 8: India vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11: India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14: India vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Click here to check out the 2023 ODI World Cup full schedule.