Team India take excellent review as Ravindra Jadeja traps Jacob Bethell lbw for 51 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed his second wicket after India successfully reviewed a decision to dismiss Jacob Bethell in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Thursday, February 6. The match is being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The dismissal occurred on the fourth ball of the 43rd over of England's innings. Jadeja bowled a length delivery on the middle stump, and Bethell attempted a slog but missed. The left-arm spinner made an enthusiastic appeal, but the umpire turned it down.

India opted to review the decision, and the ball-tracking showed three reds. The umpire overturned his original call, allowing India to successfully remove the well-set Bethell with a brilliant review.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The 21-year-old Bethell scored 51 off 64 balls, including three boundaries and one six. His dismissal left England at 220/8 after 42.4 overs.

With this wicket, Jadeja became the leading wicket-taker in ODIs between India and England, surpassing James Anderson’s record of 40 wickets in 31 matches, with 41 scalps to his name.

Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana shine with the ball for India in the 1st ODI

England won the toss and chose to bat first. The visitors got off to a flying start, with openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett adding 52 runs in the first six overs, including the former smashing Harshit Rana for 26 runs in the sixth over. India got a lucky breakthrough in the ninth over, as miscommunication between the English openers led to Salt being run out for 43 off 26 balls.

Harshit bounced back in the 10th over, dismissing Duckett and Harry Brook in quick succession. Ravindra Jadeja then joined the action, removing Joe Root for 19. Skipper Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell added 59 runs for the fifth wicket before the former was dismissed for 52.

India's bowlers were outstanding in the latter half of the innings as England's lower order struggled. Bethell scored 51, but the rest of the batting faltered, as England went from 170/4 to 248 all out in 47.4 overs. Jadeja and Rana claimed three wickets each for India.

