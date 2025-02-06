Ravindra Jadeja overtakes James Anderson to create huge record in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja overtook former English pacer James Anderson to create a massive record during the first ODI between India and England on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

Jadeja overtook Anderson to become the bowler with the most number of wickets in ODIs between the two sides. Anderson held the record previously with 40 wickets from 31 matches at an average of 33.52, an economy rate of 5.17, and a strike rate of 38.90.

Before the start of the first ODI, Ravindra Jadeja had 39 wickets to his name against England in the 50-over format. The left-arm spinner first dismissed former English captain Joe Root in the 19th over, trapping him lbw with a surprisingly quicker delivery to go on level with Anderson at 40 wickets. This is also the fourth time that Jadeja got the better of Root in ODIs.

Jadeja then came back to pick up his second wicket of the match in the 43rd over. On the fourth ball, he trapped a well-set Jacob Bethell lbw in front of the stumps. While Bethell was initially given not out, Jadeja insisted for the review to be taken, and the decision was eventually overturned.

As a result, Jadeja now has 41 wickets to his name against England in ODIs, thus going past Anderson to sit on top of the pile. Andrew Flintoff (37), Harbhajan Singh (36), and Javagal Srinath/Ravichandran Ashwin (35) are the other players in the top five of this list.

Notably, Anderson picked up 40 wickets from 31 matches, while Jadeja went past him with fewer games played (27).

Ravindra Jadeja's ODI career wickets

Ravindra Jadeja has been a key performer with the ball for India across formats. He has impressive numbers in ODIs as well and has delivered over the years with crucial breakthroughs.

He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Colombo. Looking at his bowling numbers, he has picked up 222 wickets from 198 matches (190 innings), at an average of 35.85 and an economy rate of 4.87 with seven four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls.

At the time of writing, Jadeja's figures in the ongoing first ODI against England are 2/23 from eight overs, including a maiden over.

