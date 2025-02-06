Harshit Rana celebrates aggressively as Liam Livingstone charges at him and gets out in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Team India pacer Harshit Rana got the better of England's swashbuckling batter Liam Livingstone in the first ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Livingstone failed to make an impact, perishing after scoring just five runs.

The right-handed batter fell in the 36th over of the English innings. On the fourth ball of the over, he stepped out of the crease in an attempt to play an attacking shot off Rana's bowling.

It was a short of a length ball and Livingstone was undone by the extra bounce. He ended up getting an outside edge that went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Harshit Rana was pumped up with the wicket and roared in delight after sending the dangerous batter back to the pavilion early.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

England won the toss and chose to bat first in the first ODI of the three-match series. They were off to an impressive start, with openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt forming a 75-run partnership.

However, the hosts bounced back by claiming wickets at regular intervals to shift the pendulum in their favor. At the time of writing, England are reeling 197/6 after 38 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler departed after scoring a 52-run knock, registering his first ODI half-century on Indian soil.

It was a debut to remember for Harshit Rana as he claimed crucial wickets

Harshit Rana made his debut 50-over match for Team India in the first ODI against England in Nagpur. The 23-year-old seamer got a chance to bowl with the new ball. He had a decent start but was later taken to the cleaners by Phil Salt. The English wicketkeeper-batter hit 26 runs in Rana's third over.

Rana was brought back into the attack after a short break and redeemed himself by picking up two wickets in the 10th over of the innings.

Ben Duckett was Rana's first victim in ODI cricket. The southpaw got a top edge and Yashasvi Jaiswal completed a stunning catch while running back. He struck again in the same over, getting Harry Brook caught behind for a three-ball duck.

Following Liam Livingstone's dismissal, Harshit Rana became the first Indian bowler to take three or more wickets in all three of his debut innings across formats.

