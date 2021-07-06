Team India unhappy with BCCI's unresponsiveness after Gill injury

Team India are reportedly unhappy with BCCI's unresponsiveness to the request that they put in about a week ago. The side are currently in the UK with a five-match Test series against England starting in August. Unfortunately for India, opener Shubman Gill is suffering from a calf injury and is likely to be out of action for about two months.

Despite already having the likes of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul in the squad, India want a couple of players to fly in for the Test series against England. The players they have requested for are reported to be Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal.

Chairman of selectors hasn't responded to Team India's request

"Indian team management wants Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to join the Test squad for the Test Series against England." - According to PTI — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 5, 2021

The manager of the Indian team, Girish Dongre, had written a letter to the BCCI for the replacements on June 28. However, the team have still not received any communication from the Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma. It has been a week since the letter was sent and there have been no indications of a clear decision from the BCCI.

India reportedly want the two players for two reasons. Firstly, the slot originally occupied by Gill is vacant and second, the players could act as cover for any unfortunate future injury that might happen later on the tour. The BCCI's delay in answering the Indian team's request might affect their concentration and preparation for the important five-match Test series against England.

The indecision from the Indian cricket board could also have potential consequences elsewhere. Another Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid, has flown to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series. Now, they too seem unclear about whether the likes of Shaw and Padikkal will be available for the complete tour or if they will have to leave for England halfway.

"Even if they don't have to travel and the BCCI is not considering replacements for England, at least not these two names, then the board can at least convey a clear 'no' on the matter and put an end to it," sources told TOI.

Some former cricketers like Kapil Dev have largely condemned India's request for replacements. However, sources have told TOI that there is no harm in calling up additional players as there will still be sufficient time for preparation.

Sources also explained why the likes of Easwaran and Rahul, who are already with the Indian team in England, may not be concrete choices to replace Gill.

"They sent just 24 cricketers to England, of which four are standbys. Abhimanyu Easwaran has done well in First Class cricket but is it fair to make him debut against James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad? KL Rahul is not being considered as an opener but in the middle-order. So, if Gill's injury demands a replacement, and if there's time to fly in one, what's the harm?"

