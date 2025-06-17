Team India veteran sweats it out in the gym after being ignored for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Team India veteran pacer Mohammad Shami was recently seen working hard in the gym after being left out of the squad for the Test series against England. India are set to play a five-match Test series in England, starting Friday, June 20.

Mohammad Shami posted a video of himself training in the gym. He can be seen wearing an orange t-shirt and black tracks with shoes as he enters the gym with his trainer. The veteran pacer carried out multiple exercises throughout his gym session.

"🏋️‍♀️ 🏋🏼‍♀️🏋🏼‍♀️🏋🏼‍♀️🏋🏼‍♀️ #gym #gymmotivation #shami #mdshami #mdshami11," he captioned the video post.

Watch the video posted by Mohammad Shami on his Instagram account below -

India will be led by their new captain Shubman Gill after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the red-ball format last month. It marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India and also the start of a new era in Test cricket.

A look at Team India's pace attack in Mohammad Shami's absence

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh, India have a potent pace attack for the England Test series. However, considering the workload and fitness concerns, Bumrah is unlikely to play all five Tests.

While Siraj, Prasidh, and others promise potential, having an experienced pacer like Mohammad Shami could have helped the team, especially with Bumrah's situation. Shami has the experience of playing in England.

The 34-year-old has played 14 Tests on English soil, picking up 42 wickets at an average of 40.50 and an economy rate of 3.50. Overall, Shami has played 64 Tests for India so far and has bagged 229 wickets at an average of 27.71 with 12 four-wicket and six five-wicket hauls.

Shami missed the 2024-25 BGT as well. With Bumrah and Siraj being over-bowled, India missed Shami during their 3-1 loss to Australia.

