Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan sports a new trendy hairstyle after conclusion of West Indies tour 

Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan recently got a makeover with a trendy haircut. He returned to India earlier this week after participating in the multi-format tour of the West Indies.

It was a mixed tour for the youngster as he was successful in Test and ODI formats but not in T20Is. Kishan got a chance to make his Test debut on the tour and made a mark in his second innings by smashing a quick-fire half-century when his India were looking to declare.

Kishan rode the momentum and hit three consecutive half-centuries in the 3-match ODI series. He scored 184 runs across three games and topped the run charts in the series to help India win the series.

He later started for India in the first two T20Is on the back of good form. Ishan was snubbed for the remaining three T20Is after scoring only 33 runs at a paltry strike rate of 103. He spent the remainder of the tour on the bench before returning home. India went on to lose the series by a 3-2 margin.

Ishan Kishan took to his Instagram on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of his new hairstyle. You can watch it below:

"We have only 14 T20I games from now till the next World Cup"- Aakash Chopra on resting Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan for the Ireland tour

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra was not impressed with the selector's decision to rest youngsters Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill for the Ireland Tour. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra analyzed the situation, saying:

"We were experimenting in ODIs recently and now we are not taking T20Is that seriously as well. I will tell you why? Ishan and Shubman Gill are both not going to Ireland. I can understand that people need breaks but we have only 14 T20I games from now till the next (T20) World Cup."

He continued:

"Don't think about the IPL because everyone plays in the IPL and does well too but that does not mean that we win the World Cup. In fact, we don't win at all. We won the World Cup once when the IPL wasn't there. So you need to play T20 internationals."

