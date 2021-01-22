Team India will beat England 3-0, or 3-1 in the Test series: Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has predicted that Team India will convincingly beat England 3-0, or 3-1 in the upcoming Test series. The hosts have a strong home record, and the 49-year-old believes they will have no problem whatsoever in dominating the Englishmen.

In the past decade, England have been the only visiting team to win a Test series in India. They beat the home team 2-1 in 2012 under the inspirational leadership of Sir Alastair Cook.

However, the hosts thumped England 4-0 the last time they toured India in 2016. Also, Team India will be high on confidence after an incredible 2-1 win in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained why India will make it to the ICC World Test Championship final.

"I think India are going to win this series 3-0, or 3-1. I think England will have their day at Ahmedabad in the third Test match. But I think that India will come in and win the final Test match of the series in Ahmedabad. India are definitely going to win the two Test matches in Chennai. So 3-1 and they will go to the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lords," Brad Hogg said.

What Team India need to do to reach ICC World Test Championship final?

India on 🔝



After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings 💥



Australia slip to No.3 👇#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/UrTLE4Rui0 — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Team India's historic win at the Gabba has put them in a great position to make it to the ICC World Test Championship final at Lords' later this year. Due to the COVID-19 situation, ICC came up with a new WTC system last November.

Now, all the teams are ranked according to the percentage of points earned out of the total points up for grabs in a series. Team India's 2-1 win in Australia have put them back at the top of the table with 71.7%, after bagging 430 points from five series.

To ensure that they make it to the WTC final, Team India will need to get at least 80 points in the home series against England. Since a win will give the hosts 30 points and a draw 10, they need to conquer the series with a win-margin of at least two. Thus, winning by 2-0, 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 margins will all confirm India's participation in the WTC final.

19 Dec 2020: India all out for 36

19 Jan 2021: India breach The Gabba fortress#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/P0sh5zsmtJ — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Australia, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with 69.2%, behind New Zealand, who are sitting pretty in the second spot with 70%. The Aussies need 93 points to make it to the WTC final.