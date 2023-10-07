Team India win gold medal at Asian Games 2023 after final contest against Afghanistan is washed out 

Team India have claimed a historic gold medal in the men's cricket event at the 2023 Asian Games after their final clash against Afghanistan was washed out after 18.2 overs of action at the Pingfeng Cricket Campus Ground in Hangzhou on Saturday. India were awarded the gold due by virtue of their higher seeding.

Team India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first, with the threat of rain looming by. Afghanistan, interestingly, are playing two matches simultaneously, with their first team currently involved in the 2023 ODI World Cup group-stage encounter against Bangladesh in Dharamshala.

The Indian pacers had a go with the new ball for three overs, with Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube reducing Afghanistan to 10-2. The introduction of spin also worked right away as Washington Sundar struck off his fourth ball in the fourth over as the scoreboard read 12-3.

The middle-order pair of Shahidullah Kamal and Afsar Zazai restored the Afghan innings to an extent with a 37-run partnership for the third wicket. The remainder of the spin trio - Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Ahmed - also claimed a wicket each as Afghanistan found themselves at 52-5 in the 12th over.

Kamal, along with skipper Gulbadin Naib steered the side to a competitive total, and just about when they were about to apply the finishing touches, rain made its appearance.

Afghanistan had scored 112-5 in 18.2 overs but did not return to the field as further play was not possible due to persistent rain.

Team India earlier defeated Nepal and Bangladesh at the Asian Games 2023

India qualified directly into the quarterfinals and were initially up against Nepal. The Men in Blue won the knockout clash by 23 runs courtesy of a historic hundred by Yashasvi Jaiswal to progress into the semifinals, where they faced Bangladesh.

Team India made easy work of Bangladesh by securing a nine-wicket victory to confirm yet another medal for the nation. They came into the final as the firm favorites for the gold.

Even in the limited action that was on show against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue deserved why they deserved the gold despite not availing the opportunity to officially seal the win due to rain.

India have crossed the three-figure tally in terms of medals at the 2023 Asian Games. Much like the men's team, the women's team had also secured the gold medal in cricket.