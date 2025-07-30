Team India youngster’s childhood coach reveals details of Gautam Gambhir’s inspiring chat with player ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel's childhood coach, Parvendra Yadav, revealed head coach Gautam Gambhir's inspiring chat with the youngster ahead of the fifth Test against England. The series finale will be played at the Oval, starting tomorrow, July 31.With regular gloveman Rishabh Pant ruled out of the game due to a fractured toe, Jurel is almost certain to play his first match of the series. The 24-year-old has substituted as the keeper behind the stumps for Pant, with the latter suffering injuries in the last two Tests.In a conversation with the TOI ahead of the final Test, Jurel's childhood coach revealed Gambhir's motivating chat with the young wicketkeeper, saying:&quot;Jurel has already been tested in the series with the gloves and has scored valuable runs, so it’s going to be a good opportunity for Dhruv. Gambhir has spoken to him and is impressed with his keeping. 'Mauka milega, ready rehna' — is what Gambhir told him. Gambhir had a brief chat with him. He motivated him a lot. In fact, he told him, ‘You will be the backbone of India’s middle order.’ 'Jab mauka mile, do better' — that’s what Gambhir said to him.&quot;He continued:&quot;Gambhir hailed him and said, ‘Acha keeping kiya. Mauka milega zarur, intezar karo, keep working hard'. Gambhir said, ‘Dhruv, you have the capability to bat from the No. 5 to No. 8 positions.’ It’s a challenging role, especially when the team is in deep trouble or needs runs. Coach saab taught him how to prepare for different batting positions. He is learning and applying everything in his game.&quot;Jurel has played four Tests for India in his career, with three coming against England in the home series last year. His other Test appearance came in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.&quot;His meetings with MS Dhoni have changed his life&quot; - Dhruv Jurel's childhood coachParvendra Yadav also hailed former Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni for changing Dhruv Jurel's life with his insights to the youngster. The 24-year-old boasts an impressive average of over 40 in six Test innings with eight wicketkeeping dismissals.&quot;His meetings with MS Dhoni have changed his life. Dhoni told him to keep a 360-degree angle. How to maintain a 360-degree view — that’s what he learnt from Dhoni,&quot; said Parvendra Yadav (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;Pant has also motivated him a lot. In fact, during the series, he sat with Pant and took some keeping tips. He has passed on his keeping skills to him.&quot;Jurel will have big shoes to fill in the final Test against England, considering Pant's heroics for Team India over the first four Tests. The southpaw had scored 479 runs at an incredible average of 68.42, including two centuries, in seven innings.