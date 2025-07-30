Team India youngster’s childhood coach reveals details of Gautam Gambhir’s inspiring chat with player ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 30, 2025 19:23 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir is looking to get Team India back on track in the Test format [Credit: Getty]

Team India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel's childhood coach, Parvendra Yadav, revealed head coach Gautam Gambhir's inspiring chat with the youngster ahead of the fifth Test against England. The series finale will be played at the Oval, starting tomorrow, July 31.

Ad

With regular gloveman Rishabh Pant ruled out of the game due to a fractured toe, Jurel is almost certain to play his first match of the series. The 24-year-old has substituted as the keeper behind the stumps for Pant, with the latter suffering injuries in the last two Tests.

In a conversation with the TOI ahead of the final Test, Jurel's childhood coach revealed Gambhir's motivating chat with the young wicketkeeper, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Jurel has already been tested in the series with the gloves and has scored valuable runs, so it’s going to be a good opportunity for Dhruv. Gambhir has spoken to him and is impressed with his keeping. 'Mauka milega, ready rehna' — is what Gambhir told him. Gambhir had a brief chat with him. He motivated him a lot. In fact, he told him, ‘You will be the backbone of India’s middle order.’ 'Jab mauka mile, do better' — that’s what Gambhir said to him."
Ad

He continued:

"Gambhir hailed him and said, ‘Acha keeping kiya. Mauka milega zarur, intezar karo, keep working hard'. Gambhir said, ‘Dhruv, you have the capability to bat from the No. 5 to No. 8 positions.’ It’s a challenging role, especially when the team is in deep trouble or needs runs. Coach saab taught him how to prepare for different batting positions. He is learning and applying everything in his game."
Ad

Jurel has played four Tests for India in his career, with three coming against England in the home series last year. His other Test appearance came in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

"His meetings with MS Dhoni have changed his life" - Dhruv Jurel's childhood coach

Ad

Parvendra Yadav also hailed former Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni for changing Dhruv Jurel's life with his insights to the youngster. The 24-year-old boasts an impressive average of over 40 in six Test innings with eight wicketkeeping dismissals.

"His meetings with MS Dhoni have changed his life. Dhoni told him to keep a 360-degree angle. How to maintain a 360-degree view — that’s what he learnt from Dhoni," said Parvendra Yadav (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He added:

"Pant has also motivated him a lot. In fact, during the series, he sat with Pant and took some keeping tips. He has passed on his keeping skills to him."

Jurel will have big shoes to fill in the final Test against England, considering Pant's heroics for Team India over the first four Tests. The southpaw had scored 479 runs at an incredible average of 68.42, including two centuries, in seven innings.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications