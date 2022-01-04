"Team management & selectors think that I am a genuine bowler as well" - Shardul Thakur after historic figures in Johannesburg

Shardul Thakur’s love for Test cricket is now known not just by words but also by a stellar performance at the ‘Bullring’ in Johannesburg. The all-rounder registered the best figures (7 for 61) by an Indian against South Africa in the longest format.

While Shardul was always a regular in the domestic circuit, it was only when several first-team players got injured that the Mumbai lad got a look-in for the famous Gabba Test last year. Labelling Test cricket as the “purest format”, the 30-year-old revealed that his body language changes while playing red-ball cricket.

“Team management and selectors in India think that I am a genuine bowler as well, that’s why I am here. And obviously, my performances in domestic with red ball and white-ball cricket have been rewarded. And whenever given an opportunity to play for India, I am always up for it, and especially in Test cricket.

"I believe it’s the purest form of the game and whenever I am playing red-ball cricket, my energy is different, my mindset is different, I am always willing to take wickets for the team,” Shardul Thakur said at the post-day press conference.

Coming in as fourth change and with South Africa in a strong position, Shardul returned impressive figures of 7 for 61 to restrict the Proteas’ lead to a meagre 27 runs.

It is just his sixth match in whites. And with India scheduled to play just one Test match outside the subcontinent before the 2023 World Cup, gametime doesn’t look like Shardul’s best friend. Asked if limited opportunities ever bother him, he stated – as if looking at the bigger picture – that focusing on the job at hand is paramount and that getting any opportunity to represent the country is a matter of pride.

“No I don’t feel pressured when I get fewer opportunities. Every opportunity for India is welcomed, because we are a country of 1.3 billion people, so you can imagine the competition you are facing amongst yourselves. But yes, above all of that, you have to address the fact that now you’ve got the game to play and what needs to be done on that particular day for your team, to have better understanding of the situations in game and also around the team, when you are playing in overseas conditions.

"Because every ground you play on, the pitch changes, the conditions change – we’re not used to playing in these conditions – so you have to keep adapting to it and every game is a different game especially when you are in overseas conditions,” Shardul said in response to a Sportskeeda query.

After both the openers were quickly back in the hut, under-fire duo Cheteshwar Pujara (35* off 42) and Ajinkya Rahane (11* off 22) stitched a counter-attacking partnership worth 41 off 50 deliveries to stretch India’s lead to 58 runs.

“He spotted me when no one else did” – Shardul Thakur hails childhood coach

Shardul Thakur (right) with his childhood coach Dinesh Lad (centre) clicked at a wedding

Bigger than the Brisbane Test was a break when noted coach Dinesh Lad spotted Shardul Thakur playing a local tournament in Mumbai and took him under his wings.

The Palghar-born lad expressed gratitude to Lad, calling him a “second parent”. He even recalled his days of struggle when he used to commute daily from Palghar to Mumbai, however, remarking that he’s looking forward to further building on his success.

“He’s had a lot of impact in my cricketing career and he’s a second parent to me. He spotted me when no one else did and he provided that exposure, offering me an admission in his school and since then my life has changed.

"To talk about the days when I used to travel by train from Palghar to Mumbai, I think I have spoken about it a lot of times and you guys have witnessed it. Also, those days are gone now, I am looking forward to much more bigger things. I am representing India now, all that I am thinking about is, ‘How can I contribute while playing for India in the games currently?’” Shardul added.

He has picked 23 wickets so far, with a four-fer and five-fer to boot. Notably, in his Test debut in 2018, Shardul had to hobble off with a tendon injury after bowling just 10 deliveries against the West Indies.

Edited by Sai Krishna