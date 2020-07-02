Team Stokes vs Team Buttler: James Bracey, Dan Lawrence star on Day 1 of warm-up game

Day 1 summary of the warm-up game between Team Stokes and Team Buttler.

Team Buttler declared overnight after reaching a total of 287/5 after the completion of Day 1.

The new, safer way of celebrating the fall of a wicket

Youngsters James Bracey and Dan Lawrence were in the limelight at the end of Day 1 of the warm-up match between Team Stokes and Team Buttler after Ben Stokes elected to bowl first on winning the toss.

Gloucestershire's Bracey batted diligently at the top of the order, reaching 85 in 194 balls to make good on an opportunity few would have forecast at the start of the summer. Meanwhile, the heavily-touted Essex batsman Dan Lawrence turned in a sparkling 58 off 83 balls.

Team Buttler declared their innings at 287/5

Joe Denly got a second chance after Saqib Mahmood overstepped when he was batting on 12, contributed with a handy 102 ball 48 as Team Buttler declared their innings overnight after reaching 287/5 at the end of Day 1.

Craig Overton got the first wicket of the day, finding Rory Burns' outside edge in the first session, and trapped Ollie Pope right in front of the stumps for 25 later in the day. His brother Jamie Overton, who was not initially included among the 27 players taking part, was added to Stokes' side only after Olly Stone reported a tight hamstring. Jamie contributed with a solitary wicket, but that of well-set Bracey.

Meanwhile, James Anderson was at his usual best, picking up the two crucial wickets of Denly and Lawrence, and looks all set to lead the England pace attack against the Windies. Apart from Anderson and the Overton brothers, no bowler had any wickets to show for with Jack Leach and Moeen Ali not being able to do much damage to the Team Buttler batting line-up.

Rory Burns, who scored a gritty 21 off 41 balls, partnered Bracey at the top as they put on 45 runs for the first wicket. Once Burns was dismissed, Denly joined forces with Bracey to put on a partnership of 98 for the second wicket after which Denly perished to a peach of a delivery by Anderson.

When the total read 196, James Bracey lost his concentration and edged one to the keeper. Team Buttler then lost the wickets of Pope and Lawrence after which skipper Jos Buttler and Sam Curran joined hands to ensure that no more wickets fell till the end of the day.

Brief Scores:

Team Buttler: 287/5 dec (Bracey 85, Lawrence 58; C Overton 2-32, Anderson 2-49)