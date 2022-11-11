"Teams with billion dollar leagues are falling behind us" - Ramiz Raja takes a jibe at IPL ahead of T20 World Cup final

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has indirectly taken a dig at the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the Men in Blue's semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. He stated that Pakistani players have fared much better than those earning millions.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) have always competed with one another over being a better franchise tournament.

With the involvement of plenty of overseas stars and the amount of money involved, the IPL has gained recognition for being the top-notch competition in the world. However, PSL hasn't fallen behind in terms of producing talent.

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Melbourne here we come again #PakvsNz A perfect 10! Very few teams in world cricket would have risen to the occasion like Pakistan did todayMelbourne here we come again #WC92 #PakvsNz A perfect 10! Very few teams in world cricket would have risen to the occasion like Pakistan did today👏👏Melbourne here we come again #WC92

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Australia, Raja said:

"Pakistan players are better than the billion-dollar league cricketers. Teams with billion dollar leagues are falling behind us. We are doing something right."

Ahead of the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the 60-year-old noted that while similarities exist between the ongoing T20 World Cup and Pakistan's triumphant 1992 ODI World Cup campaign. He, however, believes the current crop appears more relaxed.

Raja was quoted as saying by the Indian Express:

"There are striking similarities to the 1992 campaign. There is an air of invincibility, a self-belief like in 92. Back then, we knew that even if the opposition played with 15 in the final, we were not going to lose.

"Babar XI are more relaxted than us. We were bit scared before the final. They are enjoying the moment, and it is heartening to see. In the finals, there are no clear favorites, it will be a 50-50 game."

Although the Men in Green lost their first two games of the tournament, they had luck going their way. With South Africa getting knocked out after losing to the Netherlands, Pakistan sneaked into the semi-finals and beat New Zealand to progress to the final.

"Babar has the chance of greatness and leaving a great legacy behind" - Ramiz Raja

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. (Credits: Twitter)

Raja also believes that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will cement his legacy if the Men in Green manage to win the T20 World Cup. He explained:

"I always wanted to see a strong captain. This is a basic principle in cricket. It is not football, where people from the sidelines are calling the shots. Babar has the chance of greatness and leaving a great legacy behind. There won’t be a bigger achievement than this in his career if he manages to lift the World Cup."

Babar struggled for form in the group stage but struck a match-winning fifty against New Zealand in the first semi-final. It helped Pakistan ease towards their target of 153 with seven wickets to spare.

Poll : 0 votes