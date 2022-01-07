Teams to lose fielder for slow over-rate as ICC introduces 2 new laws for T20Is

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a couple of changes to playing regulations in T20Is, regarding the laws governing slow over-rate and drinks breaks.

This month onwards, an in-match penalty will be placed for slow over-rates. With this, as soon as a fielding team crosses the stipulated time for an innings, they'll be allowed one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle until the end of the innings.

The penalty will be in addition to the already used fines and sanctions, which were often criticized as being too lenient for mostly affluent boards and players. The new law has been inspired by the Hundred, England's 100-ball competition which successfully introduced something similar last year.

An official ICC statement said:

"The change was recommended by the ICC Cricket Committee, which regularly discusses ways to improve the pace of play in all formats, after considering reports on the effectiveness of a similar regulation that was included in the playing conditions for the Hundred competition conducted by the ECB."

In the T20Is, five fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle after the powerplay. To explain this law further, if a T20I innings is supposed to end by 7:30 PM, and a bowling side has managed to complete just 17 overs till that time, they'll be allowed to keep just four fielders on the boundary for the remaining three overs.

In the second change, the ICC has also allowed for an 'optional' drinks break after 10 overs (or the mid-point) of each innings. The break will be two minutes and 30 seconds long, in line with the "Strategic Timeout" in the IPL. It will be subject to an agreement between Members at the start of each series.

When will the new ICC laws for the T20s come into effect?

afzaal bhatti @playfulswagger

@ICC MediaComms @rickeyrecricket @ICC Fine penalty on slow over rate was crazy thing coz no one bother about it and few captains manged to get away with it every single time but this penalty which could change match situation will be effective @ICCMediaComms @rickeyrecricket @ICC Fine penalty on slow over rate was crazy thing coz no one bother about it and few captains manged to get away with it every single time but this penalty which could change match situation will be effective 👏👏

The first men’s match to be played under the new playing conditions will be the one-off encounter between West Indies and Ireland in Jamaica on January 16.

Also Read Article Continues below

The first of three T20Is between South Africa and the West Indies in Centurion on January 18 will be the first women’s match played under the new laws.

Edited by Samya Majumdar