"Teams are playing for results a lot more now" – Rahul Dravid on the impact of the ICC World Test Championship

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid believes that Test teams worldwide are now more result-driven after the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC). With WTC points at stake, he reckons the teams have become quite aggressive in their approach.

The veteran still feels that Test cricket is not just about aggressive cricket but is also a test of the ability to adapt to challenging conditions due to the changing nature of the pitch across five days.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network and BCCI, Dravid said:

“Teams have already been a lot more aggressive. Teams are playing for results a lot more now, especially with the World Test Championship points at stake.”

He continued:

“I still think adaptability is gonna be the most important thing in Test cricket. That ability to play aggressively when you need to. The opportunity to be able to play a difficult period or day of Test cricket either with the bat or ball and knuckle down and play some tough hard cricket as well.”

“It’s one step at a time” – Rahul Dravid on India’s chances of qualifying for the WTC final again

Rahul Dravid, meanwhile, said that Team India should take it one step at a time in their hopes of finishing in the top-two spots in the WTC points table. He wants the visitors to first win the ongoing opening Test against Bangladesh and then clinch the Test series.

On this, he said:

“It’s one step at a time. We got to win this one first and then go to Dhaka and try and replicate that. We know that we have got a challenge on our hands.”

The former India captain also spoke about the significance of the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia in February-March. He said:

“We know we got to win a majority of our games in the World Test Championship, but we aren’t gonna get there if we don’t take the first steps well. So, we have got to focus on this one then and see what we have to do in the series against Australia.”

With six wins in 12 Tests (including two draws), KL Rahul and Co. are currently fourth in the WTC table. The Pat Cummins-led Australia are currently atop the table, having won eight out of ­12 games, followed by South Africa and Sri Lanka in the second and third spots, respectively.

