"Teeno bhai, teeno ki Srilanka ne ki pitai.."- Top funny memes as Sri Lanka whitewashes Australia in ODI series ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Sri Lanka beat Australia comprehensively by 174 runs in the second ODI on Friday (February 14) at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. As a result, the hosts whitewashed the World Champions in the two-match ODI series.

Sri Lanka batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up a decent total of 281/4 in 50 overs on a tricky surface. Kusal Mendis (101) shouldered the responsibility in the batting department with a brilliant century in the top order, setting a great platform. Nishan Madushka (51), Janith Liyanage (32*), and Charith Asalanka (78*) supported him with valuable contributions.

In reply, Australia reached 79/3 and looked in a decent position. However, Josh Inglis's dismissal in the 15th over triggered a massive collapse. They lost the remaining wickets quickly and bundled for 107 in just 24.2 overs, surrendering without a fight. Left-arm orthodox spinner Dunith Wellalage picked up four wickets for the home team with the ball.

Fans enjoyed the one-sided contest between Australia and Sri Lanka on Friday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Teeno bhai, teeno ki Srilanka ne ki pitai.. (three brothers, Sri Lanka beat all of them)

Here are some other memes:

"I don't believe in a secret formula for success"- Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka after ODI series win vs Australia 2025

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka received the Player of the Series award for topping the run-charts with 205 runs and helping his side register an emphatic win. Reflecting on his batting performance and the series victory, Asalanka said at the post-match presentation:

"I don't believe in a secret formula for success. My goal is simple: to score substantial hundreds for the team and then rely on our bowlers to deliver crucial breakthroughs. Today's pitch offered limited bounce, but our opponents still managed to bowl impressively. Fortunately, it was our day, and we delivered a consistent performance."

He continued:

"As a batter, I don't think about my captaincy responsibilities; I just focus on my role as the number 5 batter. Rather than dwelling on past disappointments, I'm excited to look forward to a brighter future for Sri Lankan cricket."

Sri Lanka will not be participating in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Australia's campaign in the multi-national tournament commences on February 22 with a clash against England in Lahore.

