Telangana CM announces stunning cash prize for Player of the Tournament of 2025 U19 World Cup

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced a ₹1 crore cash prize for Gongadi Trisha following her heroics at the 2025 U19 World Cup. The talented youngster was adjudged the Player of the Tournament as India successfully defended their T20 title with a nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the final earlier this month.

Trisha bowled a fantastic spell in the summit clash, registering figures of 4-0-15-3. South Africa were bowled out for 82 in the all-important encounter. India chased down the target comfortably in just 11.2 overs. Trisha was the top performer with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 44.

The Telangana CM recently met Trisha at his Jubilee Hills residence. Following the meeting, he announced a stunning cash reward on behalf of the Telangana government for the talented youngster. Reddy wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"She (Trisha) performed brilliantly in the Under-19 World Cup and has emerged on the world cricket stage. Trisha, the powerful voice of Telangana, was politely met today. I have announced a reward of one crore rupees on behalf of the state government as a reward for her talent. Wishing Trisha more success in cricket..."

It is worth mentioning that apart from the ₹1 crore reward for Trisha, the Telangana government also announced a cash prize of ₹10 lakh for Dhruthi Kesari, who was also part of India's 2025 U19 World Cup-winning team. Head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer and trained Shalini will also receive ₹10 lakh each.

Gongadi Trisha was the highest run-getter at the 2025 U19 World Cup

Gongadi Trisha showcased stellar form at the 2025 U19 World Cup. The top-order batter was the leading run-getter at the ICC event, amassing 309 runs across seven outings at an average of 77.25.

She also contributed significantly with the ball, picking up seven wickets from as many outings at an economy rate of 3.75. The 19-year-old stole the show with her batting exploits in India's Super Six Group 1 match against Scotland.

Trisha notched up a brilliant century, remaining unbeaten on 110 off 59 deliveries. She hit 13 fours and four sixes during her knock. It is worth mentioning that the all-rounder was part of India's U19 T20 World Cup team-winning team in 2023.

