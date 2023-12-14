Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada to skip domestic fixtures ahead of India Tests - Reports

South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada, who were rested for the white-ball leg of the home series against India, were initially planned to partake in a domestic first-class fixture to prepare for the two-match Test series, beginning on December 26.

However, the pair will not be in action for the Lions against the Dolphins as planned. Skipper Bavuma is dealing with a personal situation, while Rabada has sustained a rather untimely injury.

"Bavuma has a personal matter to attend to and Rabada has a heel niggle," a statement from the Lions read.

Rabada's heel issue dates back to the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia at the Eden Gardens. He bowled only six overs in the knockout clash, conceding 41 runs, while claiming Mitchell Marsh's wicket.

The extent of Rabada's injury is yet to be fully known, but it could leave South Africa in trouble if he does not recover in time for the Test series.

The Proteas are already without Anrich Nortje, who is recovering from a back issue that he sustained during the home series against Australia before the World Cup. The hosts are also unsure of Lungi Ngidi's involvement as he suffered a late injury, causing him to be ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against India.

The pace bowling situation was already precarious before Rabada's injury. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has already announced that Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen will not be playing the third T20I as well as the subsequent ODI series, starting on Sunday, December 17.

Bavuma was also carrying a hamstring injury during the latter stages of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The skipper was injured against Afghanistan but chose to play the entire contest anyway, and was a doubt for the semi-final encounter against Australia. He declared that he was 'fit enough', and was dismissed for a duck.

South Africa are yet to lose a Test series at home against India

The Proteas boast a dominant Test record against India on home soil. Even in recent years, when Team India were at their best on away soil, South Africa held on to keep them off the bay.

India had claimed a 1-0 lead in their last tour, but South Africa bounced back to claim the series.

While South Africa are battling an injury crisis in their pace department, the Men in Blue have named a strong outfit for their second away campaign of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Who will win the Test series between India and South Africa? Let us know what you think.