Temba Bavuma to lead as South Africa announce squad for ODI series against England; no Dewald Brevis

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. Despite doubts surrounding Temba Bavuma's position as captain, especially after a forgettable T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, the right-handed batter has retained the role and will lead the Proteas.

South Africa's red-ball coach Shukri Conrad will oversee the series, despite Rob Walter being recently announced as the limited-overs coach. Walter will officially start his role on February 1; however, he is understood to have played a key role in selecting the squad.

The coaching staff has seen sweeping changes, with the board letting go of interim coach Malibongwe Maketa, who filled in after Mark Boucher's departure following the T20 World Cup in Australia.

While most of the squad has familiar names, one notable inclusion is that of right-arm pacer Sisanda Magala, who has featured in three ODIs and last played in January 2022. Chief Selector Victor Mpitsang believes Magala has done enough to meet the fitness requirements and trusts the squad to deliver significant performances.

As quoted by News24, he said:

"The selection panel is particularly excited by the depth of this squad, with a mix of youth and experience. We are confident that this group of players will take us one step closer to qualifying for the ICC Men's World Cup in India later this year."

He added:

"We are also pleased with the inclusion of Sisanda and the commitment he has shown to meet the fitness standards required for national selection."

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Dewald Brevis could not make it into the squad despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit. The CSA T20 Challenge saw Brevis score 327 runs in nine games at an average of 36.33, striking at 176.25 with a best score of 162.

The series against England will count towards the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the pathway to the 2023 World Cup qualification. The Proteas are currently 11th in the table and will likely play the qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe later this year to secure a spot in the ten-team competition.

South Africa's 16-man squad to face England

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klassen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

The first of the three ODIs between South Africa and England begins on January 27 in Bloemfontein.

