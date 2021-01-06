“Tension starting to boil” - Tim Paine hints at fiery India encounter after quarantine controversy

Tim Paine has admitted tension is starting to boil in the Australian camp after India's alleged complaints about the quarantine provisions.

The Australian skipper hinted that fans could be set for a fiery encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), saying the third Test will be fascinating, and not just from a cricketing point of view.

The controversy around life in bio bubbles and quarantines arose after unnamed sources in the Indian camp expressed their dissatisfaction with stringent restrictions.

Speaking to the Australian media ahead of the third India vs Australia Test in Sydney, Tim Paine admitted that the comments could add fuel to the fire in their rivalry with India.

“I think it’s boiling away. There’s some stuff starting to happen, there’s a bit of chat starting to happen. I think this Test is going to be fascinating, not just from a cricket point of view, but also I think there has been tension starting to boil over the surface with a lot of unnamed sources coming out from their camp saying where they want to play the fourth Test and where they don’t want to go. I think it’s starting to grind a few people. We’ll see how it goes.”

A damning report by Cricbuzz revealed that the Indian camp are unhappy about the extent of quarantine restrictions the players are subject to.

A source speaking to the publication said that if fans are allowed to attend games, players shouldn’t be treated like “animals in a zoo”, where they have to go back into quarantine after matches.

Tim Paine feels India’s Brisbane complaints not ideal

The 4th Test is set to take place at Brisbane from December 15

Tim Paine was also questioned about reports that Team India didn’t want to play the fourth Test in Brisbane, owing to COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

Tim Paine admitted that the situation wasn’t ideal, hinting that India may get their way due to their standing in international cricket.

“I wouldn't say frustration. I just say a bit of uncertainty because when you hear things like that coming - particularly from India, who we know hold a lot of power in world cricket, it's likely it could happen.”

Tim Paine reiterated that the Australian camp are not focussed on the venue of the fourth Test. However, he hinted that the recent controversy could be just the thing which could bring the series to life.

“It’s been unusually tame the start of this series and I think it’s because both teams are just happy to be back playing Test cricket. There has been such a big break and there is a lot of respect between the two teams, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s very competitive sides.”

Although the current India vs Australia series has been a fascinating watch, it has missed the traditional banter between the two sides.

Apart from Rishabh Pant and Matthew Wade's fiery battle, the two sets of players have been uncharacteristically respectful of each other.

If the quarantine controversy gets the Australians to sledge as Tim Paine suggests, fans will be in for a treat in the upcoming games.