Team India contingent reached Dubai on Saturday to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue will play their matches at a neutral venue as they have decided not to travel to the host country, Pakistan.

Ad

BCCI took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a video to give fans an update about the team's trip to Dubai. In it, the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and others could be seen in the Airport. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant kept himself and his teammates engaged during the journey by asking for birthdates and then reading horoscopes.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the video, Pant asked all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Arshdeep Singh:

"Tera birthday kab aata hai?" (When is your birthday).

The Men in Blue are in Group A with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand during the Champions Trophy's initial phase. They will face Bangladesh in their opening match on February 20. India will then face Pakistan on February 23 before clashing with New Zealand on March 2.

"Our strength is our batting"- Aakash Chopra on Team India ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He felt the batting department was strong, but expressed concerns about the bowling unit. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

Ad

"It's the rule in white-ball cricket that whatever is your strength should be the second thing you should do. If your bowling is good, do that later. If your batting is good, do that later, and this team's batting is good. We are saying that we have a lot of variation in bowling and have five spinners as well. However, if we are being honest, we have an issue in bowling. Our strength is our batting. We are playing batting till No. 8"

Ad

He continued:

"The pressure to win matches should be on the batters. So definitely India should bat second. If you win the toss, decide to bowl, and you ideally do that as well because dew also comes later at times. If there is any danger of dew, that is always in the second innings. So you should have the bat and not the ball in your hand at that time."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback