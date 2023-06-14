"Test cricket is not easy on the body"- Michael Vaughan expresses concern over England's bowling attack ahead of Ashes 2023

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has his doubts over whether England's bowling attack have the necessary overs under their belt to not go undercooked into the first Ashes Test beginning on Friday, June 16.

Vaughan shed light on how the likes of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes haven't bowled much of late and how off-spinner Moeen Ali is just back after withdrawing his Test retirement.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, here's what Michael Vaughan had to say about the importance of England's bowlers having bowled enough overs coming into the first Ashes Test:

“Anderson has not bowled for weeks, Ollie Robinson has not bowled for weeks, Ben Stokes has not bowled for months, Wood has not bowled for months, Moeen Ali (returned from retirement) hasn’t bowled for years and that’s England’s bowling attack. So yeah, skill-wise they’ll have the skill because that is always with them but we all know the body and spending a day in the dirt and then coming back the next day, Test cricket is not easy on the body so I’m intrigued to see how they go."

Michael Vaughan feels England have to play Stuart Broad

England have often resorted to the rotation policy in their bowling attack in Tests, especially when it comes to veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson. However, Michael Vaughan believes Broad has enough match practice having played regularly in County cricket and feels he should definitely play.

On this, Vaughan stated:

“He (Broad) is the only bowler that’s been bowling. Anderson and Ollie Robinson, they’ve had niggles and then you throw in Wood who has not bowled with a red ball for months and hasn’t bowled one ball for Durham this summer with the red ball. And then you go Moeen Ali, and then you go Ben Stokes, for me that’s an attack that just hasn’t got enough in the legs... they have got to get their selections right and I think he (Broad) has to play.”

Australia had retained the Ashes in England back in 2019 and are coming into the upcoming series with enough match practice under their belt. It will be interesting to see if England's 'Bazball' ideology helps them regain the Ashes.

Poll : 0 votes