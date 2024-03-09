"Test Cricket Incentive Scheme" - Jay Shah announces financial windfall for senior men’s team after India beat England 4-1 in Test series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday (March 9) announced a ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ to reward players for their dedication to red-ball cricket.

The announcement came as the hosts beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth game to win the five-match series 4-1.

As per the incentive, the players will receive an additional bonus of INR 30 lakh for playing at least five Tests in a season. The special bonus of INR 45 lakh is for players who will play in seven or more matches in the format.

The players who were not in the playing XI will also get a 50 percent bonus.

Jay Shah wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes."

He added:

"Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs.”

The BCCI already pays INR 15 lakh to players for playing a Test match. The additional bonus has been announced amid several players’ ignorance towards red-ball cricket.

“Obviously, we missed a few key players” – Rahul Dravid lauds youngsters as India beat England 4-1 in Test series

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has lauded the Rohit Sharma-led side as the hosts beat England 4-1 in the Test series. The 51-year-old credited the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for giving opportunities to youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Akash Deep, among others.

He said after the fifth Test:

“In various situations, we have been put under pressure. Obviously, we missed a few key players, but we believe there is an incredible amount of talent in India. Terrific to see youngsters do well. Performances were all-round as went down our whole squad, that was the pleasing thing."

He continued:

"Rohit has been fantastic to work with. He is a terrific leader. The guys gravitate towards him phenomenally, which is fantastic to see."

Dravid added:

“Shout out to Ajit (Agarkar) and his team (selection panel) as well. As a coach or captain, you don't actually get to see a lot of the youngsters that come in. They picked the right ones and they have come here and performed. Not easily being a selector. Big pat on the back for Ajit and his team as well.”

The action will now shift to the Indian Premier League (IPL), where the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

