"Thaggede Le"- Twitterati heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja after he becomes number one-ranked all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Modified Mar 09, 2022 06:07 PM IST
News

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rose to the top position in the latest ICC Test rankings for all-rounders. The Saurashtra player deserves this spot as he has been in red hot form with the bat over the last few years. He has also put on consistent performances in the bowling department.

In the recently concluded Mohali Test against Sri Lanka, Jadeja was at his best as he smashed 175*. He then scalped nine wickets across two innings to cap off a memorable match.

Following the impactful performance in the first Test, Ravindra Jadeja displaced Jason Holder at the top of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was in the second position, moved down to third while Holder occupied the second spot. Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes make up the top 5 on this list.

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness the rise of Ravindra Jadeja to the pole position in the ICC rankings. They took to Twitter to express the same and heaped praise on Jadeja for his exceptional all-round contributions in the recent past.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sources were talking about Ravindra Jadeja's Test retirement. But, he came back, Showed every bits & pieces of his Cricketing skills, Won the Player of the Match, Through his sensational show at Mohali now raised to the top spot in the Men's Test #ICCRankings.#RavindraJadeja 🔥 https://t.co/PcscBapean
@cricketnext Thaggede Le.. Someone called @imjadeja ‘Bits & Pieces’ cricketer. Who was it @sanjaymanjrekar 😁 https://t.co/13ZQo0Lvub
@AnchorAnandN @imjadeja I guess some credit goes to Manjrekar to egg him on.
Rockstar #RavindraJadeja𓃵 Becomes Worlds No.1 Test All-Rounder 😎🔥🔥🔥@imjadeja 👑 https://t.co/ElLuDlwTQ4
Su vaat che 👏🏼 congratulations! @imjadeja #RAVINDRAJADEJA
@mufaddal_vohra Sanjay Manjrekar RN https://t.co/hbhYiOcF9z
@sanjaymanjrekar chacha @imjadeja ki ranking dekhi kya?
In place ,where he belongs.... @imjadeja #jadeja #Rockstar 💥💥 https://t.co/6VKYIqpzh5
Meet the No . 1 Test All Rounder of the world .Sir Jadeja !!!!!!#BCCI #RAVINDRAJADEJA https://t.co/ZOG93Rgbzm
👑 @imjadeja you deserves this! twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
@ICC @MRFWorldwide Well deserved title to an amazing allrounder @imjadeja @ICC @BCCI
Then : Ravindra Jadeja now has the highest Test score at No.7 for India.Now : #RavindraJadeja has become no.1 all rounder in Test Rankings.World's Best all-rounder for a reason! #ICCRankings
@imjadeja is no-1 Test all-rounder superb Sir ji #jadeja
Heartiest congrats @imjadeja on being the No 1 Test All RounderA position u truly deserve.Thanks for making the nation proud.😀😀😀#ICC #ICCRankings #IndianCricketTeam #JaiHind #jaibharat 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/1cMhFPPIU5
@AsianetNewsEN Well Deserved @imjadeja 👏👏👏
@ankitsharma_007 The last performance was phenomenal 🔥 Sir @imjadeja

Jadeja is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the world: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer recently proclaimed that Ravindra Jadeja is among the best all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. He feels that the balance Jadeja provides at the No. 7 position would give the team management a great deal of confidence while touring overseas.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo after the first Test against Sri Lanka, Wasim Jaffer said:

"Jadeja is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the world. Jadeja is unstoppable, especially in Indian conditions. Even overseas, he can perform at No. 7 the way his batting has improved and Team India will show confidence in him. This will give them the option to play two spinners and make them even more dangerous. Jadeja has definitely performed like a player with a Grade A+ contract."
Also Read Article Continues below

The 33-year old will be back in action when Team India take on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Bengaluru, which commences on March 12.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
