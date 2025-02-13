"Thak gaya hu yaar" - Tired Virat Kohli turns down paps' request at Mumbai airport after IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai on Thursday, February 13, following the completion of the three-match home ODI series against England. The Men in Blue stars flew out of Ahmedabad soon after the 142-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 12.

When Kohli landed at the Mumbai airport, several paparazzi photographers gathered around him hoping to get a picture of a byte. However, the star cricketer declined the request by saying that he was too tired after the match.

In a clip that has surfaced on social media, Kohli can be heard saying to the paps:

"Khel ke aaya hu, thak gaya hu yaar (I've come after playing, I am tired)!"

Virat Kohli missed the ODI series opener against England due to a knee problem. He featured in the playing XI for the second fixture but endured a failure, scoring just five runs in eight balls.

The right-handed batter showed glimpses of impressive form in the third ODI, notching up his 73rd ODI half-century. He finished with a 52-run knock as the hosts registered a mammoth 356-run total. India secured a comprehensive 142-run victory to complete a stunning 3-0 whitewash over England.

"You've earned the right to be in this position" - Virat Kohli on Rajat Patidar's appointment as RCB captain for IPL 2025

Virat Kohli was touted to return as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). However, the franchise announced on Thursday that 31-year-old Indian batter Rajat Patidar will take over the captaincy reins from Faf du Plessis, who was released ahead of the mega-auction.

In a video shared by RCB on social media, Kohli stated that Patidar thoroughly deserved the promotion. He said

"I'm here to inform everyone that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. To grow into this role, of course, it is a big responsibility and I have done this for many years. Faf's done it for the last few years. To be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I am sure this is a great honor for you. I am very very happy for you. You've earned the right to be in this position and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength."

He continued:

"I have seen Rajat evolve as a player in the last couple of years as a player, got the chance to play for India. His game has improved many levels in the last couple of years. The way he has led his state team as well and the responsibility he has taken, you've shown everyone what it takes to lead this amazing franchise."

Virat Kohli relinquished RCB's captaincy after leading the side from 2013 to 2021. After he stepped down, the team management handed over the leadership role to Faf du Plessis.

Following a three-year stint with Bengaluru, Du Plessis will now ply trade for Delhi Capitals (DC) after being signed for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

