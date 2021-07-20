"Thala would be proud of you!" - Fans erupt as Deepak Chahar takes India home in a thriller

Deepak Chahar played a brilliant knock of 69 to give Team India an unlikely victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. With this, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and their morale will be at an incredible high. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will ponder upon what could have been.

The 276-run target was one within India's reach, but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. At one stage, India still needed 83 runs with just three wickets in hand. But Deepak Chahar batted extremely well with the tail and showed that he is more than just a dasher with the bat.

Twitter lauds Deepak Chahar for his sensational 69*

Fans on Twitter hailed Deepak Chahar for his valiant effort under immense pressure. Some also trolled the Sri Lankan team for not being able to take advantage after having India on the mat at one stage. Here is what they had to say:

Deepak Chahar to everyone who are turning Off their TVs : #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/67hLA6R0e4 — Akshit Sharma🇮🇳 (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar has been with a genius in his CSK dressing room, who’s probably one of the best run-chasers in cricket history. What a batting performance under pressure when India were almost down & out #SLvsIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar under Dhawan's captaincy. pic.twitter.com/VlcwFj4lZC — Aumbeti Roydo (@aumbetiroydo) July 20, 2021

After Deepak Chahar's performance today ..Can officially say all Playing XI of CSK can bat..Beast team pic.twitter.com/wdHF2BERTo — Detective (@cheeks4042) July 20, 2021

India have a spot open for the bowler who can bat at 8. Deepak Chahar has just done a magnificent audition for that role. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 20, 2021

What a win for India - they were down and out when Suryakumar Yadav dismissed but then lead by Deepak Chahar 69*(82) and supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19*(28), Krunal Pandya 35(54) helped to chase down the target and win the ODI series against Sri Lanka. #SLvIND — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar, take my love. Thala would be proud of you. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 20, 2021

Perfect example of Batting ability with accountability, brilliant match awareness. Well done Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar👏👏#INDvSL #SLvsIND — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) July 20, 2021

Deepak chahar to sri- Lankan bowlers :)

Let’s all keep two minutes silence for Daniel Alexander. #INDvSL#deepakchahar pic.twitter.com/aowvOd3nJ8 — slim shady⚡ (@ORbhai_tilak) July 20, 2021

Team India didn't have the best of starts to their chase as they lost two of their star batsmen from the last game, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan, cheaply. There were plenty of small partnerships between Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey, and between Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav, but wickets still kept on tumbling.

The wicket of Yadav, who batted well for his half-century, looked like a hammerblow for India. Krunal Pandya's wicket almost cemented Sri Lanka's victory. But an incredible partnership between Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar dashed all the hopes of the hosts to level the series.

Deepak Chahar was almost batting like a proper batsman, keeping the scoreboard ticking with the occasional big shot. Bhuvneshwar proved to be the ideal foil for Chahar as he kept one end assured.

The duo took India home in thrilling fashion at the end with 5 balls to spare and proved the incredible batting depth that this new-look Indian team has. This series win gives the visitors an opportunity to experiment in the final ODI.

