"Thank God Jimmy Anderson is not from Pakistan" - Kamran Akmal takes a jibe at Babar Azam and Co. 

Wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal recently stated that if England's veteran pacer James Anderson was from Pakistan, he would have been thrown out of the national team due to his age.

He stressed how the Pakistani team management finds ways to get rid of a player once he reaches a certain age, regardless of his on-field performance. He asserted that teams like England, on the other hand, treat their senior players far more respectfully.

Akmal made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel following the Babar Azam-led side's 26-run loss in the second Test. He said:

"Thank God Jimmy Anderson is not from Pakistan. He would have been thrown out of the team long ago, citing his age as the reason. The other teams think about their country.

"However, we do not have such a system. We don't think about the country but about individuals. Once a player gets old, we think of ways to remove him from the team."

The 40-year-old James Anderson has made a significant impact in the ongoing Test series, claiming eight wickets from the first two encounters. The seasoned campaigner is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for his side in the ongoing red-ball rubber.

"Nobody is going to talk about national selectors or the state of Pakistan's domestic cricket" - Kamran Akmal

Speaking of the home team's heartbreaking loss, Akmal suggested that the entire focus will be on Saud Shakeel's controversial decision, and not on the mistakes they committed on the field.

He mentioned that there needs to be some introspection over the quality of the nation's domestic cricket along with the assessment of the selection committee. Akmal elaborated:

"Everyone is going to talk about Saud Shakeel's controversial dismissal, but nobody will talk about the performances. Nobody is going to talk about national selectors or the state of Pakistan's domestic cricket."

Babar Azam Co. are now officially not in contention to make it to the final of the World Test Championship 2023 final. The hosts will be aiming to salvage some pride by coming up with an improved performance in the third Test, which begins on December 17 in Karachi.

