"Thank God Mitchell Johnson isn’t a Test selector" - David Warner's manager hits back at former pacer's comments

Australian opener David Warner's manager James Erksine has hit back at Mitchell Johnson's contentious column over Warner getting a farewell Test series against Pakistan. Erksine asserted that the senior batter has been in good form, evidenced by his stellar 2023 World Cup campaign, and sarcastically thanked for Johnson not being the selector.

Johnson criticizing Warner in his column for The West Australian has gained widespread attention as he has reignited the left-handed batter's involvement in the sandpaper scandal. The former left-arm pacer questioned whether a 'struggling' Test cricketer needs a heroic send-off.

Erksine told The Sydney Morning Herald in this regard:

"Let me tell you, anyone can get a headline. The fact is [Warner’s selection] is just logical. The three [replacement] candidates will be [Matthew] Renshaw, [Cameron] Bancroft – who has played pretty well in the Sheffield Shield – and [Marcus] Harris. Now they’ve all had spells opening the batting for Australia. David is in good form. Thank God Mitchell Johnson isn’t a Test selector."

Chief Selector George Bailey was also critical of Johnson's comments, suggesting that the former pacer shouldn't comment until he is in the particular player's shoes.

David Warner's strong record against Pakistan

David Warner. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the veteran opening batter has a robust Test record against Pakistan, hammering 1253 runs in 10 Tests averaging 83.53 while keeping a strike rate of 76.26.

Warner's highest score - an unbeaten 335 - also came against the Asian giants at the Adelaide Oval. He had the opportunity to go past Brian Lara's record of 400*, but Tim Paine declared the innings to push for the win.

With the Optus Stadium in Perth offering a good batting track, the southpaw will be keen to improve his numbers as he averages only 28.75 in two Tests at the venue.

The next two Tests of the series will be hosted by Melbourne and Sydney.