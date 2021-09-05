"Thank you Rahane"- Fans believe Ajinkya Rahane's Test career is done

Ajinkya Rahane failed to open his account on Day 4 of the fourth Test at The Oval against England.

The Indian Test vice-captain virtually missed a straight delivery and got wrapped on the pads. He was a part of the double-strike provided by Chris Woakes that brought England right back in the contest.

Rahane had scored a half-century in the second innings at Lord's, but apart from that, he has been highly inconsistent. Many Indian fans wanted him dropped from the team and this failure doesn't keep Ajinkya Rahane in good stead.

Fans troll Ajinkya Rahane for repeated failures

Fans on Twitter trolled Ajinkya Rahane for his repeated failures and believe he has played his last innings in Test cricket. Here is what they had to say:

Rahane sahab only consistent batsman in this team. Pitch, condition doesn't matter to him. Shit everywhere 👏👏 — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) September 5, 2021

Rahane is in such poor form that next match one more bowler will be replaced. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 5, 2021

Rahane before this post

5,1,61

Rahane after this post

18,10,14,0

Troll us man ploxxxx pic.twitter.com/ti3MT5QryL — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) September 5, 2021

If Ajinkya Rahane was in Lagaan can you imagine the tax rates? — Mahalo Valhalla (@sidin) September 5, 2021

Rahane is a big concern for India, pressure on management as well with the guys like Vihari, Mayank and even Gill outside, should be making a call soon. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) September 5, 2021

It's not Rahane's fault that India have persisted with him despite the failures. Management has simply not been brave enough to drop the vice-captain and that is constantly hurting the national team now. Future bleak for him, esp after batting-order demotion. #ENGvIND — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 5, 2021

Not long ago, Ajinkya Rahane had led the Indian team to a miraculous Test series win Down Under. He had also scored a brilliant century in the Boxing Day Test and many considered him undroppable.

But the Indian Test vice-captain has unfortunately undergone a dry patch and could well have reached the end of the rope. India had begun Day 3 positively with skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja looking solid in their defense and assured in their strokeplay.

However, Woakes has brought England roaring back into the game by first dismissing Ravindra Jadeja and then the out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane.

The Indian captain now has the explosive Rishabh Pant for company and will be hoping that the wicketkeeper-batter sticks around for quite some time.

India will look to post a target between the 275-300 run mark as it would be really difficult for England to get those runs batting last. The crucial thing for the visitors would be not to lose a cluster of wickets and get bowled out before lunch.

If India manage to post a target above 300, they will be favorites to win the game.

